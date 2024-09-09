Ukraine and Japan discussed the Peace Formula and security agreement

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine met with the Director General of the European Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan to discuss the Peace Formula and the bilateral security agreement. This was reported by the Office of the President, according to UNN.

Details

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva met with Director General of the European Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan Katsura Kitagawa during his first official visit to Ukraine. The meeting took place in the context of further development of the dialogue initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida.

The parties discussed the results of recent international events, in particular those related to the points of the Peace Formula aimed at ensuring energy and food security. Special attention was paid to preparations for the next thematic conferences and the second Peace Summit.

Zhovkva and Kitagawa also explored opportunities to broaden support for the Joint Communiqué, especially among countries in the Global South, and emphasized the importance of involving more states in the peace process.

During the meeting, the parties also touched upon the implementation of the bilateral security agreement signed by the leaders of Ukraine and Japan in June this year. Ihor Zhovkva emphasized the importance of Japan's support in establishing a just peace.

We are grateful to Japan for its continued support of Ukraine and active participation in joint efforts that bring a just peace closer. Japan's position on the protection of international law is worthy of emulation - Ihor Zhovkva emphasized.

The parties also agreed on steps to prepare for upcoming international events, including the UN General Assembly session and the organization of separate events on its sidelines.

Within the framework of the IT Coalition, Japan gets acquainted with top projects of digital transformation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine