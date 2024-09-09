ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Ukraine and Japan discussed the Peace Formula and security agreement

Ukraine and Japan discussed the Peace Formula and security agreement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 84710 views

The Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration met with the Director General of the European Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. They discussed the Peace Formula, the bilateral security agreement and preparations for international events.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine met with the Director General of the European Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan to discuss the Peace Formula and the bilateral security agreement. This was reported by the Office of the President, according to UNN.

Details

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva met with Director General of the European Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan Katsura Kitagawa during his first official visit to Ukraine. The meeting took place in the context of further development of the dialogue initiated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida.

Image

The parties discussed the results of recent international events, in particular those related to the points of the Peace Formula aimed at ensuring energy and food security. Special attention was paid to preparations for the next thematic conferences and the second Peace Summit.

Zhovkva and Kitagawa also explored opportunities to broaden support for the Joint Communiqué, especially among countries in the Global South, and emphasized the importance of involving more states in the peace process.

During the meeting, the parties also touched upon the implementation of the bilateral security agreement signed by the leaders of Ukraine and Japan in June this year. Ihor Zhovkva emphasized the importance of Japan's support in establishing a just peace.

We are grateful to Japan for its continued support of Ukraine and active participation in joint efforts that bring a just peace closer. Japan's position on the protection of international law is worthy of emulation

- Ihor Zhovkva emphasized.

The parties also agreed on steps to prepare for upcoming international events, including the UN General Assembly session and the organization of separate events on its sidelines.

Within the framework of the IT Coalition, Japan gets acquainted with top projects of digital transformation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine09.09.24, 11:32 • 26221 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics

