Within the framework of the IT Coalition, Japan gets acquainted with top projects of digital transformation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As part of the meeting in Kyiv, the Japanese delegation received information about Reserve+, Army+, the Drone Coalition, and the DELTA combat system. Representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Embassy of Japan confirmed the continuation of cooperation, in particular on new projects of the IT Coalition.

Ukraine and Japan strengthen cooperation within the IT coalition:

During a meeting with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Japanese delegation was familiarized with the top projects of the Ukrainian army:

We are talking about:

Reserve+;

Army+;



Drone Coalition;



DELTA combat system (recently tested according to NATO standards).



In addition, the Japanese delegates received information on new functions that the Ministry of Defense plans to implement in Reserve+ and Army+ by the end of the year.

Deputy Minister of Defense Kateryna Chernogorenko discussed further cooperation with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine, Mr. Matsuda Kuninori, and his team on the implementation of projects within the coalitions.

Japan is a reliable partner for Ukraine, and I am grateful for its participation in the IT Coalition. We agreed to continue cooperation in current initiatives, as well as to find new projects where our knowledge and capabilities could be useful to each other - summarized the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

