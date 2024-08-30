ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Japan to consider increasing supplies of energy equipment to Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Japan to consider increasing supplies of energy equipment to Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31957 views

Herman Galushchenko met with the Ambassador of Japan to discuss energy security and assistance to Ukraine. Japan will consider increasing the supply of necessary equipment to protect and restore the energy system.

Japan will consider increasing the supply of necessary equipment to protect and restore Ukraine's energy system, the Energy Ministry reported following a meeting between Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko and Japanese Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori, UNN reports.

Details

Galushchenko reportedly met with the Japanese ambassador to Ukraine to discuss urgent energy security issues and priority areas for partnership assistance amid intensified hostile shelling of civilian energy infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting was about:

  • on the operational situation in the power system after one of the largest combined Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector; 
  • about Ukraine's current needs to protect and restore the power system facilities destroyed by Russia.

The Ambassador of Japan, as noted, expressed his sincere condolences to the people of Ukraine over the devastating attacks by the terrorist state and strongly condemned the barbaric shelling of energy facilities.

The Government of Japan will consider increasing and accelerating the supply of equipment needed by Ukraine

- the Ministry of Energy reported on social media.

Japan is preparing a new grant assistance project for Ukraine's recovery29.08.24, 19:43 • 26393 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPolitics

