Japan to consider increasing supplies of energy equipment to Ukraine - Ministry of Energy

Japan will consider increasing the supply of necessary equipment to protect and restore Ukraine's energy system, the Energy Ministry reported following a meeting between Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko and Japanese Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori, UNN reports.

Details

Galushchenko reportedly met with the Japanese ambassador to Ukraine to discuss urgent energy security issues and priority areas for partnership assistance amid intensified hostile shelling of civilian energy infrastructure.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting was about:

on the operational situation in the power system after one of the largest combined Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector;

about Ukraine's current needs to protect and restore the power system facilities destroyed by Russia.

The Ambassador of Japan, as noted, expressed his sincere condolences to the people of Ukraine over the devastating attacks by the terrorist state and strongly condemned the barbaric shelling of energy facilities.

The Government of Japan will consider increasing and accelerating the supply of equipment needed by Ukraine - the Ministry of Energy reported on social media.

Japan is preparing a new grant assistance project for Ukraine's recovery