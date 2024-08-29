ukenru
Japan is preparing a new grant assistance project for Ukraine's recovery

Japan is preparing a new grant assistance project for Ukraine's recovery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26393 views

The Japanese government is planning to provide Ukraine with another grant assistance. The Japanese side is seeking to understand Ukraine's key recovery needs, including energy, water, and infrastructure.

The Japanese government is currently preparing another grant assistance project for Ukraine. Therefore, it is very important for the Japanese side to understand the key needs and challenges in recovery. This was stated by the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Acting Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Vasyl Shkurakov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori discussed possible areas of further cooperation

Today, we have many needs, first of all, preparing for the next heating season, investing in the protection of the energy system, which the enemy is constantly trying to destroy, and ensuring people's access to drinking water, in particular due to the loss of the Kakhovka reservoir. The priority is also to restore housing and damaged transport infrastructure, as well as to implement energy efficiency measures

- Shkurakov said. 

In particular, he  thanked for the assistance provided by the Government and people of Japan and outlined the most urgent needs of Ukraine.

Japan will provide $188 million to restore Ukrainian business18.06.24, 00:45 • 38720 views

In turn, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori said that the Japanese government is currently preparing another grant assistance project for Ukraine. Therefore, it is very important for the Japanese side to understand the key needs and challenges in the recovery 

- the ministry said. 

Recall

Japan has simplified its visa regime for Ukrainian citizens starting June 24 to promote cultural exchange, commercial relations and support Ukraine's recovery.

