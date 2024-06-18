$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12736 views

Japan will provide $188 million to restore Ukrainian business

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38751 views

Japan will provide USD 188 million in financing, including USD 10 million in business grants.

Japan will provide $188 million to restore Ukrainian business

Japan will provide $188 million to Ukrainian businesses. This is reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine, together with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), has announced the launch of a new project to transfer Japanese technology to Ukraine. Japan is providing funding totaling $188 million, of which up to $10 million is available as business grants.

The main goal of the project is to support the restoration of green industry and sustainable development in Ukraine through technology transfer, capacity building, and joint ventures. The initiative focuses on the development of key industry sectors with high growth potential, including agro-technology, biomass, circular economy, digital transformation, and energy efficiency technologies.

For more information and registration, please follow the link: [https://cutt.ly/bepO3pbm](https://cutt.ly/bepO3pbm).

The registration deadline is Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

The webinar will be held in English.

Prime Minister: Japan will step up efforts to support Ukraine in energy sector15.06.24, 20:10 • 26921 view

Julia Kotwicka

