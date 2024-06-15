$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 14601 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 139914 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 138627 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 152451 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 207023 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 243686 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 150832 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 370685 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183107 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149939 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Prime Minister: Japan will step up efforts to support Ukraine in energy sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26921 views

Japan will step up efforts to support Ukraine in the energy sector.

Prime Minister: Japan will step up efforts to support Ukraine in energy sector

Japan will step up its efforts to support Ukraine in the energy sector and to restore the safe lives of millions of people. This was stated by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

Details

It is important for us to address urgent issues that affect people's lives and livelihoods. We also need to talk about nuclear safety, and this is one of the topics of today's summit. There is also a humanitarian aspect. Japan will step up its efforts to support Ukraine in the energy sector and to restore security to millions of people. Japan will continue to work with the international community to restore peace

- Kishida said.

Recall

At the G7 summit, Ukraine and Japan signed a security agreement . According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this is a unique document with one of the most economically and technologically advanced countries in the world.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

