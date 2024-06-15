Prime Minister: Japan will step up efforts to support Ukraine in energy sector

Japan will step up its efforts to support Ukraine in the energy sector and to restore the safe lives of millions of people. This was stated by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports .

Details

It is important for us to address urgent issues that affect people's lives and livelihoods. We also need to talk about nuclear safety, and this is one of the topics of today's summit. There is also a humanitarian aspect. Japan will step up its efforts to support Ukraine in the energy sector and to restore security to millions of people. Japan will continue to work with the international community to restore peace - Kishida said.

Recall

At the G7 summit, Ukraine and Japan signed a security agreement . According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this is a unique document with one of the most economically and technologically advanced countries in the world.