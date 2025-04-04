Kurai Takashi

The President of Ukraine met with Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda before the end of his mission. Zelenskyy noted Japan's
important role in supporting Ukraine and awarded the diplomat the Order of Merit.
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced preparations to sign an investment protection agreement with Japan. Japan
provides significant assistance to Ukraine, particularly in the humanitarian sphere and demining.
Kherson region discussed further cooperation with Japan, including waste management, opening a waste processing plant, and
assistance in demining to ensure security in the region.