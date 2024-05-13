Japan assists Kherson region in waste management and demining

He met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

During the meeting, further areas of cooperation between the region and Japan were discussed. One of the key issues discussed was waste management.

It is noted that Japan has considerable experience in this area, as evidenced by its participation in a joint project with UNDP. As part of this project, Kherson region received 41 pieces of equipment to clear the rubble caused by constant russian shelling.

As part of the cooperation, it is planned to open a modular plant for recycling construction waste. This is not only environmentally important, but also an effective way to use waste to restore destroyed facilities. Crushed stone, sand, and cement can all be produced from waste.

During the meeting, they also discussed the issue of demining assistance. The threat of mines remains high in the Kherson region, and support from Japan in this area is very important for ensuring the security of the region.