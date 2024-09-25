Ukraine and Japan are preparing to sign an agreement on investment protection - Shmyhal

Ukraine and Japan are preparing to sign an agreement on investment protection, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday following a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda, who is completing his diplomatic work in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Japan is ready to invest in our country. We are preparing to sign an investment protection agreement. And we are looking forward to opening a JETRO office in Ukraine. All these steps will facilitate active cooperation between our businesses - Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to the prime minister, he expressed gratitude for Japan's support for UN resolutions in favor of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula, particularly in terms of nuclear safety, and for the signing of the security agreement.

"I noted that Japan provides our country with great and invaluable assistance. Especially in the humanitarian sphere. By the end of the year, a third of all demining machines in Ukraine will be Japanese-made. In addition, Japan provides significant assistance in the medical sector," Shmyhal said.

"We hope that the bilateral dialogue between our countries will continue to develop actively," the Prime Minister said.

Ambassador: Japan is ready to provide loans to Ukraine under G7 initiative on Russian assets