Ambassador: Japan is ready to provide loans to Ukraine under G7 initiative on Russian assets

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65124 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103252 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166652 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137649 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143027 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139004 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182053 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112068 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172622 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104744 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100045 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109682 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111775 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 46634 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 53655 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166652 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182053 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172622 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199993 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188927 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141749 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141807 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146524 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137945 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154833 views
Ambassador: Japan is ready to provide loans to Ukraine under G7 initiative on Russian assets

Ambassador: Japan is ready to provide loans to Ukraine under G7 initiative on Russian assets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13542 views

Japan's Ambassador to Ukraine announces its readiness to provide Ukraine with loans under the G7 initiative on frozen Russian assets. The G7 plans to provide Ukraine with about $50 billion in financing by the end of the year.

Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori said he was ready to provide Ukraine with loans under the G7 initiative on frozen Russian assets, as he announced on Wednesday at the Make Russia Pay conference, UNN reports.

Details

"Regarding Russia's frozen assets, Japan is working, and we are working in close cooperation with G7 partners and Ukraine to move forward with discussions and implementation on additional loans to increase revenue for Ukraine. (...) Japan is fully prepared to provide these loans to Ukraine," said Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori.

He reminded that the G7 "after long discussions" decided to launch additional loans to increase revenues for Ukraine, "to provide Ukraine with about $50 billion in financing by the end of this year." "We are committed to further discussions... on new steps to be taken in the future," he said in this context.

Recall

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has recently announced a proposal to provide Ukraine with macro-financial assistance of up to EUR 35 billion for 2024-2025.

EU to provide up to 35 billion euros loan to Ukraine as part of G7 pledge20.09.24, 13:29 • 14204 views

The loan will be repaid exclusively from future earnings from Russia's frozen sovereign assets in the EU. Thus, it is expected that all macro-financial assistance to Ukraine will be on a non-repayable basis. Domestic financial resources will not be used for repayment.

It was proposed to create the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism (ULCM), which would provide a non-repayable form of macro-financial assistance.

The European Commission's decision is part of the G7's initiative (not an alternative) to the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans for Ukraine (ERAL) mechanism to increase Ukraine's budget revenues.

June 14 The G7 reached a consensus to launch an Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans for Ukraine (ERA) mechanism to provide Ukraine with about $50 billion in additional financing by the end of the year.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

