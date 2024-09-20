EU to provide up to 35 billion euros loan to Ukraine as part of G7 pledge
Kyiv • UNN
The EU Commission will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to €35 billion as part of the G7 pledge. This is another significant contribution by the EU to Ukraine's reconstruction amid constant Russian attacks.
The European Commission will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to 35 billion euros within the framework of G7 pledge, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, UNN reports.
