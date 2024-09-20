EU to provide up to 35 billion euros loan to Ukraine as part of G7 pledge

The European Commission will provide Ukraine with a loan of up to 35 billion euros within the framework of G7 pledge, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday, UNN reports.

Relentless Russian attacks means Ukraine needs continued EU support. The EU Commission will provide a loan of up to 35 billion euros to Ukraine as part of the G7 pledge. This is another major EU contribution to the Ukraine’s recovery - said von der Leyen on X.

