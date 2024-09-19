EU will provide Ukraine with 160 million euros for energy security for this winter

The EU will provide Ukraine with an additional 160 million euros for energy security this winter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday in Brussels at a joint press conference with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol, UNN reports.

Details

"Today I can announce that we will be making an additional amount of around 160 million euros available for this winter. This includes €60 million in humanitarian aid - for example, for shelters and heaters - and around €100 million for repairs and renewable energy. This 100 million euros comes from the proceeds of immobilized Russian assets in the European Union. Because it is right that Russia pays for the destruction it has caused. We know that more is needed. That is why we must continue to transfer part of the proceeds from the immobilized Russian assets to Ukraine's energy stability," von der Leyen said.

According to her, in total, "European support for Ukraine's energy security since February 2022 is estimated to be at least €2 billion." And, according to her, this is a low estimate because it does not take into account all in-kind donations.

