EU will provide Ukraine with 160 million euros for energy security for this winter

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111430 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114846 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186582 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147544 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149180 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192114 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112271 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181618 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104931 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 52678 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 37854 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 80206 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 54979 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 51394 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186582 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 192114 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181618 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208681 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 197205 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147019 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146498 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150824 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141897 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158470 views
EU will provide Ukraine with 160 million euros for energy security for this winter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41784 views

The EU will provide Ukraine with an additional 160 million euros for energy security this winter. 100 million euros will come from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets in the EU for repairs and renewable energy.

The EU will provide Ukraine with an additional 160 million euros for energy security this winter, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday in Brussels at a joint press conference with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol, UNN reports.

Details

"Today I can announce that we will be making an additional amount of around 160 million euros available for this winter. This includes €60 million in humanitarian aid - for example, for shelters and heaters - and around €100 million for repairs and renewable energy. This 100 million euros comes from the proceeds of immobilized Russian assets in the European Union. Because it is right that Russia pays for the destruction it has caused. We know that more is needed. That is why we must continue to transfer part of the proceeds from the immobilized Russian assets to Ukraine's energy stability," von der Leyen said.

According to her, in total, "European support for Ukraine's energy security since February 2022 is estimated to be at least €2 billion." And, according to her, this is a low estimate because it does not take into account all in-kind donations.

European Commission President von der Leyen announces visit to Kyiv9/19/24, 1:37 PM • 13099 views

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine

