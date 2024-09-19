European Commission President von der Leyen announces visit to Kyiv

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has announced the EU's readiness to strengthen support for Ukraine before the start of the heating season and announced a visit to Kyiv to discuss these issues with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

"The heating season will start in two weeks. As temperatures drop, the European Union is ready to step up its support for Ukraine. We are preparing for the winter together. After this press conference, I will travel to Kyiv tomorrow to discuss these issues personally with President Zelensky," von der Leyen said on Thursday in Brussels at a joint press conference with Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency.

She emphasized that she was very pleased that in the European efforts to help Ukraine, "we can count on the continued support of the International Energy Agency.

