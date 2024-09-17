EU provides €118 billion in aid to Ukraine, including military support - European Commission

The European Union has already provided about 118 billion euros in aid to Ukraine, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told the European Parliament on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"To date, the total assistance to Ukraine and its people from the EU and its member states amounts to about 118 billion euros," Dombrovskis said.

According to him, this figure includes:

- Almost €14 billion has been mobilized under the EU Facility for Ukraine, which includes macro-financial support, risk mitigation instruments to mobilize private investment, and technical assistance;

- EUR 25.2 billion in EU macro-financial assistance "to keep the Ukrainian state afloat and promote reforms.

- EUR 17 billion was provided to EU member states to support those fleeing the war;

- 12.2 billion euros in grants, loans and guarantees provided by EU member states;

In addition, he added, "the EU and its member states have so far mobilized some €43.5 billion in military support, of which €6.1 billion comes from the European Peace Fund." "This includes a wide range of weapons that Ukraine needs to repel Russian attacks," he said.

"Member states are working on a joint initiative to deliver one million munitions and have reached about 70% of this goal. The Czech Republic is coordinating an effective ammunition initiative," Dombrovskis said.

He also recalled that in November 2022, the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM) was launched, which trained 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the EU. "The new goal is to train another 15,000 by the end of the winter, which means a total of 75,000 trained Ukrainian military," Dombrovskis said.

Dombrovskis pointed out that the first tranche of the excess proceeds from frozen Russian assets "has already been mobilized." "Around 1.4 billion euros have already been allocated through the European Peace Fund for the supply of priority equipment, including artillery ammunition and air defense, and for the first time, for purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry. The work went very quickly, and contracts were signed with several EU member states that are participating in the implementation. We expect most of the deliveries to take place by the end of the year," he said.

The European Commission, he said, is also working on implementing the Group of Seven's decision to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in financing, which is approximately 46 billion euros, backed by potential revenues from immobilized Russian assets. "We will soon present our proposal to the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, and we will need your urgent support to implement it quickly," the Vice President of the European Commission said.

"The EU will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes - and hopefully as quickly and effectively as possible - because it is also important for our European future," Dombrovskis concluded.