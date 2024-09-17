EU provides €118 billion in aid to Ukraine, including military support - European Commission

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 105866 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110833 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179362 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144038 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146956 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140457 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112210 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178208 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104819 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 36134 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 93833 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 64038 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 36943 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 55083 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179387 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188354 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178218 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205440 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194180 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145258 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144908 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149355 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140572 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157245 views
Actual
EU provides €118 billion in aid to Ukraine, including military support - European Commission

EU provides €118 billion in aid to Ukraine, including military support - European Commission

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70074 views

Vice President of the European Commission Dombrovskis announced a total of €118 billion in EU assistance to Ukraine. This includes financial, humanitarian and military support.

The European Union has already provided about 118 billion euros in aid to Ukraine, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told the European Parliament on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"To date, the total assistance to Ukraine and its people from the EU and its member states amounts to about 118 billion euros," Dombrovskis said.

According to him, this figure includes: 

- Almost €14 billion has been mobilized under the EU Facility for Ukraine, which includes macro-financial support, risk mitigation instruments to mobilize private investment, and technical assistance;

- EUR 25.2 billion in EU macro-financial assistance "to keep the Ukrainian state afloat and promote reforms.

- EUR 17 billion was provided to EU member states to support those fleeing the war;

- 12.2 billion euros in grants, loans and guarantees provided by EU member states;

In addition, he added, "the EU and its member states have so far mobilized some €43.5 billion in military support, of which €6.1 billion comes from the European Peace Fund." "This includes a wide range of weapons that Ukraine needs to repel Russian attacks," he said.

"Member states are working on a joint initiative to deliver one million munitions and have reached about 70% of this goal. The Czech Republic is coordinating an effective ammunition initiative," Dombrovskis said.

He also recalled that in November 2022, the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM) was launched, which trained 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers in the EU. "The new goal is to train another 15,000 by the end of the winter, which means a total of 75,000 trained Ukrainian military," Dombrovskis said.

Dombrovskis pointed out that the first tranche of the excess proceeds from frozen Russian assets "has already been mobilized." "Around 1.4 billion euros have already been allocated through the European Peace Fund for the supply of priority equipment, including artillery ammunition and air defense, and for the first time, for purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry. The work went very quickly, and contracts were signed with several EU member states that are participating in the implementation. We expect most of the deliveries to take place by the end of the year," he said.

The European Commission, he said, is also working on implementing the Group of Seven's decision to provide Ukraine with $50 billion in financing, which is approximately 46 billion euros, backed by potential revenues from immobilized Russian assets. "We will soon present our proposal to the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, and we will need your urgent support to implement it quickly," the Vice President of the European Commission said.

"The EU will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes - and hopefully as quickly and effectively as possible - because it is also important for our European future," Dombrovskis concluded.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising