Leaders of China, Japan and South Korea to meet for first trilateral talks in 4 years

The leaders of China, Japan, and South Korea will meet in Seoul on Monday for the first trilateral talks in four years to try to resume dialogues on trade and security. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, South Korean President Yun Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will adopt a joint statement on six areas, including economy and trade, science and technology, people-to-people exchanges and health and aging, Seoul officials said.

The summit will take place a day after the leaders met separately for bilateral talks with each other.

During these meetings, Li and Yun agreed to diplomatic and security dialogue and resumed free trade talks, while Kishida and the Chinese Premier discussed Taiwan issues and agreed to hold a new round of high-level bilateral economic dialogue.

Yun also called on China to play a constructive role with its partners in North Korea, which is expanding its nuclear weapons and missile arsenal in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

DPRK plans to launch a satellite from May 27 to June 4