DPRK plans to launch a satellite from May 27 to June 4

The DPRK has informed Japan of its plans to launch a satellite between May 27 and June 4. This was reported by the Japanese Coast Guard, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that "the launch of the carrier rocket with the satellite will be carried out in the direction of the East China Sea and the Philippine island of Luzon". The areas where the rocket stages are expected to fall are outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

The Coast Guard has also issued a warning calling for caution when passing through these areas.

Context

On November 21, 2023, the DPRK launched its first reconnaissance satellite, Mulligan-1, after two failed attempts. After that, Pyongyang promised to launch three more satellites in 2024.

Biden administration worried about Russia-DPRK alliance, preparing for potential “October surprise” in elections - media