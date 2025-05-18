In Lviv, TCC employees allegedly kidnapped a veteran, a служебная investigation has been launched

A video has begun to circulate online in which veteran Andriy Bahlay says that TCC employees beat him in the middle of the city, forcibly put him in a car and drove him around the Zaliznychny district of Lviv for some time, only an hour later asking for his details and letting him go. The Lviv TCC SP stated that they are interested in finding out the details of the incident and have therefore launched an official investigation. This was reported by the Lviv Regional TCC and SP, reports UNN.

Regarding the video with the National Guard soldier, which became the subject of public discussion. An investigation is currently underway to clarify the circumstances of the incident. We are checking which of the servicemen of the RTC and SP of Lviv region are involved in the aforementioned episode. If the illegal actions of servicemen are confirmed, those responsible will be held accountable under the law. We are interested in clarifying all the details as soon as possible - the statement reads.

