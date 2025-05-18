The Kharkiv Territorial Recruitment Center denies involvement in the death of a man: he fell out of a window

A video is gaining momentum on social networks with accusations regarding the alleged murder of a man in the Shevchenkivskyi TCC of Kharkiv. A few days before his death, he was allegedly detained twice by employees of the Center and even beaten once. The TCC denies involvement in the violence and claims that the man died after falling out of a window. An official investigation is underway, reports the Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP, reports UNN.

Details

A video has started to spread online claiming that a man was killed in the Shevchenkivskyi TCC of Kharkiv. It is reported that TCC employees detained him twice on the street: once they beat him, and a few days later they took him to the Center, after which relatives were informed that he had committed suicide.

The TCC commented on the incident, noting that they did stop the deceased citizen to establish his identity and check his military registration documents, which he did not have. According to the servicemen, the man refused to go to the police station, but voluntarily agreed to go to the TCC and SP premises.

No illegal actions were committed against the citizen. In the evening of May 12, the man was found on the territory of the TCC and SP without signs of life. Law enforcement officers were called to the scene to conduct investigative actions. During a preliminary examination of the circumstances, it was established that the man died as a result of falling from the window of the third floor corridor of the building - noted in the TCC.

The Recruitment Center added that the command and personnel are providing maximum assistance to the investigation to clarify all the circumstances.

Until the completion of the investigation, we strongly urge citizens and media representatives not to draw preliminary conclusions, to adhere to information hygiene - check information and refrain from consuming unverified, distorted and manipulative messages - added in the TCC.

