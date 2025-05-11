A serviceman hit a man in Kharkiv during a document check: what the Territorial Recruitment Center says

In Kharkiv, a serviceman of the TCC used force against a man during a document check. The incident occurred, it is alleged, due to provocations on the part of the citizen. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP, writes UNN.

Details

Today, a video from Kharkiv was circulating online, showing a TCC serviceman using force against a man while another was checking his documents. According to the Kharkiv Regional TCC, the citizen committed provocative actions. At the same time, they condemned the actions of the serviceman who allowed the dispute to escalate into a physical confrontation.

It has been preliminarily established that the conflict arose as a result of provocative actions on the part of the citizen. At the same time, the leadership and personnel of the Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP condemn the behavior of the serviceman who allowed participation in a dispute that escalated into a physical confrontation. - the statement reads.

The TCC stressed that any manifestations of physical or psychological pressure are unacceptable and prohibited.

The TCC also promises to take measures and bring the perpetrators to justice. An official investigation has been launched.

An official investigation has been launched into this fact. Based on its results, appropriate measures will be taken, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice. - added in the Kharkiv Regional TCC and SP.

As previously wrote UNN, an investigation has been launched into the incident in the Kharkiv TCC, where a man sustained bodily injuries. The victim, a former military man, wrote a statement to the police, and an official investigation is underway.