Biden administration worried about Russia-DPRK alliance, preparing for potential “October surprise” in elections - media

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 59625 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137570 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142737 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235641 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170710 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163131 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147565 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217981 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112909 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204610 views

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 43818 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 58012 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107891 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 39481 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103535 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235618 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217968 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204600 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230749 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218010 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 5689 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103535 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107891 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157867 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156677 views
Biden administration worried about Russia-DPRK alliance, preparing for potential “October surprise” in elections - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50864 views

The Biden administration fears that the growing Russian-North Korean military alliance could significantly expand Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities and increase tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is concerned that a strengthening military alliance between Russia and North Korea could significantly expand Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities and increase tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. The United States is also preparing for North Korea to potentially resort to the most provocative military actions in the last decade before the US presidential election. NBC News writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

"The Biden administration is increasingly concerned that the growing military alliance between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could significantly expand Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities and increase tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. U.S. officials are also preparing for North Korea to potentially take the most provocative military action in a decade before the U.S. presidential election, possibly at Putin's insistence," the newspaper writes, citing senior U.S. officials.

A U.S. intelligence official said that they have no doubt that North Korea will be provocative this year, and the only question is how much it will escalate.

"As Putin is expected to visit North Korea in the coming weeks to meet with Kim Jong-un, U.S. officials expect them to cement a new agreement to expand military technology transfers to Pyongyang," the publication adds.

Officials are also concerned that Russia could help North Korea complete the final steps needed to deploy its first submarine capable of launching a nuclear missile.

"Regardless of whether Putin is encouraging Kim to take provocative actions aimed at creating a so-called October surprise in the U.S. presidential election, a second senior administration official said Russia may be hesitant to make such a move," the newspaper writes. The official said that "China, which has also grown closer to Russia and helped Putin wage war in Ukraine, generally does not want instability in the region.

"Still, U.S. officials acknowledge that there is much they do not know about the Russia-North Korea alliance - and where it might go," the newspaper writes.  

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, while visiting Minsk, made a series of cynical statements about "peace talks" with Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
pyongyangPyongyang
north-koreaNorth Korea
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

