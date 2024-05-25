Biden administration worried about Russia-DPRK alliance, preparing for potential “October surprise” in elections - media

The administration of US President Joe Biden is concerned that a strengthening military alliance between Russia and North Korea could significantly expand Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities and increase tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. The United States is also preparing for North Korea to potentially resort to the most provocative military actions in the last decade before the US presidential election. NBC News writes about this, UNN reports.

"The Biden administration is increasingly concerned that the growing military alliance between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could significantly expand Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities and increase tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. U.S. officials are also preparing for North Korea to potentially take the most provocative military action in a decade before the U.S. presidential election, possibly at Putin's insistence," the newspaper writes, citing senior U.S. officials.

A U.S. intelligence official said that they have no doubt that North Korea will be provocative this year, and the only question is how much it will escalate.

"As Putin is expected to visit North Korea in the coming weeks to meet with Kim Jong-un, U.S. officials expect them to cement a new agreement to expand military technology transfers to Pyongyang," the publication adds.

Officials are also concerned that Russia could help North Korea complete the final steps needed to deploy its first submarine capable of launching a nuclear missile.

"Regardless of whether Putin is encouraging Kim to take provocative actions aimed at creating a so-called October surprise in the U.S. presidential election, a second senior administration official said Russia may be hesitant to make such a move," the newspaper writes. The official said that "China, which has also grown closer to Russia and helped Putin wage war in Ukraine, generally does not want instability in the region.

"Still, U.S. officials acknowledge that there is much they do not know about the Russia-North Korea alliance - and where it might go," the newspaper writes.

