Tragedy in Odesa region: two boys died due to playing with fire

Two boys died in the Odesa region due to playing with fire, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to preliminary data from rescuers, the children were playing with fire in the outbuilding - the flames flared up instantly. Unfortunately, the children died.

The State Emergency Service urged parents not to leave children unattended, to constantly teach and tell them about safety rules.

