Haven't seen each other for more than three years: Ukraine managed to return a 15-year-old boy to his father from the occupation

A 15-year-old teenager was returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine back to his father. This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, UNN writes.

Thanks to the efforts of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine with the involvement of the mediator country of the State of Qatar, it was possible to reunite the family: father and son. The return took place within the framework of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA - the statement reads.

Lubinets also noted that the young man lived with his mother in the TOT of Ukraine. But after her death from illness in 2022, he remained living with his aunt, grandmother and grandfather. However, as reported, the boy dreamed of returning to his father in the territory controlled by Ukraine. The father was unable to fulfill his dream of reuniting the family and returning the child on his own. Therefore, he turned to the Office of the Ombudsman.

They stressed that if you need help in returning a child from TOT and Russia, please contact the Office of the Ombudsman:

at the address: 21/8 Instytutska Street, Kyiv, 01008;

by phone: 0 800 501 720, 044 299 74 08.

