Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

This is genocide: Russia is turning kidnapped Ukrainian children into weapons - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1008 views

The purpose of the deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia is to train soldiers. They are forced to join "military-youth organizations" in the TOT, which is a war crime.

This is genocide: Russia is turning kidnapped Ukrainian children into weapons - Lubinets

The main goal of the deportation of Ukrainian children by the Russians is to raise a new generation of Russian soldiers. All Ukrainian children, who were actually stolen by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories, are obliged to be members of the so-called "military-youth organizations." To continue the war against Ukraine, Russia will continue to use this stolen "human resource." This was announced on the telethon by the Ombudsman of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

As the ombudsman noted, the formation of "Yunarmy" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by Russia is a crime and is directly provided for by international humanitarian law: the involvement of children in war, international armed conflict is directly prohibited.

In our opinion, there are all grounds to believe that the Russian Federation, by its actions towards Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories and the territory of the Russian Federation, committed a war crime - genocide, this is also in the form of deportation of Ukrainian children and militarization, and in fact we have all the recorded facts

- emphasized Lubinets.

According to him, all boys and girls, whom the Russian Federation deported "actually stole", are obliged to be members of the so-called military youth organizations.

Most often - it is "Yunarmy". Children who remain in the temporarily occupied territories are also obliged to be members of these organizations. And there are thousands of such cases.

We hear about thousands, this is confirmed, of children in the territory of Luhansk region...In fact, this is a widespread practice in the territory of Donetsk and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. That is, all the territories of Ukraine that are temporarily occupied by the Russians, such movements have been launched everywhere

 - Lubinets notes.

This systemic genocidal policy of the Russians towards Ukrainian children, according to Lubinets, began in 2014.

And this is a war crime for which Russians must be tried and punished. The main goal of the deportation of Ukrainian children by the Russians is to raise a new generation of Russian soldiers. To continue the war in Ukraine, the Russians primarily and including use the human resource that they captured in the temporarily occupied territories. In fact, they are taking them hostage

- he stressed.

Let us remind you

The Russians are preparing schoolchildren from the temporarily occupied territories to participate in the war against Ukraine. In particular, in the occupied Mariupol, they hold the so-called "military-patriotic Zarnitsa games." Russian soldiers come to local educational institutions, teach children to walk in formation, handle weapons, provide medical assistance in war conditions, and advertise enrollment in the ranks of the Russian occupation army.

Moreover, recently Russia is increasing funding for the militarized organization "Yunarmia" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in order to prepare children for war. More than a billion rubles were allocated for this by the government of the Russian Federation.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

