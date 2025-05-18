Zelenskyy presented Pope Francis with an icon painted on a weapon crate from Izium

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, presented Pope Leo XIV with a special icon – "The Mother of God with the Infant," painted on a fragment of a box from heavy artillery weapons brought from near Izyum, reports UNN.

For many peoples, the image of a mother with a child is a symbol of life that must be protected. Today we presented Pope Leo XIV with a special icon – "The Mother of God with the Infant," painted on a fragment of a box from heavy artillery weapons brought from near Izyum. It is about our children. About those who suffered from the war, whom Russia deliberately kidnapped and deported, and whom they are very much waiting for at home, in Ukraine - Zelenskyy wrote in Telegram.

He added that Ukraine is praying for the lives of all deported children and hopes for the support of the Vatican in this matter, so that everyone – both children and Ukrainian prisoners – can return home.

Kyiv is ready for dialogue in any format: Zelenskyy after an audience with Pope Leo XIV

Recall

During his inaugural speech, Pope Leo XIV emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for a just peace. The Pontiff also mentioned the hostilities in the Gaza Strip.