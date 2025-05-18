Kyiv is ready for dialogue in any format: Zelenskyy after an audience with Pope Leo XIV

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, had an audience with Pope Leo XIV. The head of state thanked for the support of Ukraine and assured that Kyiv is ready for dialogue in any format, reports UNN.

After the inaugural Mass, we met with Pope Leo XIV. We are grateful to His Holiness for the audience. For millions of people around the world, the Pontiff is a symbol of hope for peace. And the authority and voice of the Holy See can play an important role in ending this war - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state thanked the Vatican for its willingness to become a platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

We are ready for dialogue in any format for the sake of real results. Thank you for supporting Ukraine and for a clear voice in defense of a just and lasting peace - the President summarized.

During the inaugural speech, Pope Leo XIV emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for a just peace. The Pontiff also mentioned the fighting in the Gaza Strip.