North Korea launches ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan

North Korea launches a ballistic missile towards the sea of Japan. This is reported by Yonhap, reports UNN.

On Thursday, the South Korean military reported that North Korea had launched an unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea.

According to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kessida, the missile fell outside the Exclusive Economic Zone of Japan.

South Korea said the missiles flew about 350 kilometers.

The launch follows North Korea's failed attempt to launch a military spy satellite on Monday. Also, the day before, North Korea sent hundreds of balloons with garbage and feces to the South.