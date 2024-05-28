DPRK announces a failed attempt to launch a reconnaissance satellite

North Korea said its attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite on May 27 failed. The attempt came a few hours after Pyongyang warned that it would try to launch its second reconnaissance satellite by June 4. This was reported by North Korean state media, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the device exploded shortly after launch.

The launch took place just hours after South Korean President Yun Seok-yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang held a trilateral summit in Seoul and reaffirmed their commitment to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The test took place despite international warnings to Pyongyang that any launch using ballistic missile technology, including space launch vehicles, violates UN Security Council resolutions.

DPRK plans to launch a satellite from May 27 to June 4