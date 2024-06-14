Japan to host international conference on demining in Ukraine in 2025

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Tokyo intends to hold an international conference on demining in Ukraine in the fall of 2025. This was reported by Kyodo News, an independent public news agency in Japan, UNN reports .

Details

On June 13, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a security agreement, where the Japanese prime minister announced his readiness to hold a conference on demining in Ukraine.

Kishida announced plans for a meeting to discuss how to deal with anti-personnel mines left by Russian troops in Ukraine.

According to Japanese law and the current constitution, Japan will only be able to supply Ukraine with non-lethal equipment and machinery.

This year's Mine Action Conference (UMAC2024) will be held in October in Switzerland.

