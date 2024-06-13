ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
The President's Office announced details of the security agreement with Japan

Kyiv

Japan and Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement that provides for long-term support, including the transfer of non-lethal equipment, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction assistance worth more than $12 billion, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and developing a mechanism for compensation from Russian assets.

The bilateral security agreement with Japan provides, in particular, for the transfer of non-lethal equipment to Ukraine and the provision of treatment for wounded Ukrainian soldiers. Japan will also strengthen sanctions against Russia and cooperate in developing a mechanism for compensation for losses, including at the expense of sovereign Russian assets. This was reported by UNN with reference to OP.

This is the first security agreement concluded by our country in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration with a non-NATO country and a country in the Pacific region. For Japan, this type of agreement and level of support is unprecedented

It is reported that the document sets out the main areas of Japan's long-term support in the areas of security and defense, humanitarian aid, recovery and reconstruction.

The OP reports that Japan will provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion this year. It will continue to provide assistance throughout the ten-year term of the agreement. In total, the amount of assistance provided by Japan since March 2022 will be more than $12 billion.

The document provides for the transfer of non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, taking into account Japan's constitutional restrictions, and establishes further development of cooperation within the coalitions of capabilities of which Japan is a member, in particular, the information technology and demining coalitions

It is noted that Japan will provide treatment for wounded Ukrainian soldiers, cooperate with Ukraine in the fields of intelligence and protection of classified information, strengthening the protection and reconstruction of critical infrastructure, strengthening cyber and information security, ensuring free navigation and the safety of sea lanes. Japanese partners will also help with the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine by engaging the private sector and Japanese government agencies.

A separate block of the agreement concerns cooperation in the field of industry, where Japan holds a leading position in the world. The two countries will explore opportunities to develop Ukraine's industrial base, in particular by attracting the private sector, creating joint ventures, and conducting research.

Japan will continue to support the Ukrainian peace formula, strengthen sanctions against Russia, cooperate in developing a mechanism for compensation for damages, including through sovereign Russian assets, and in bringing the aggressor to justice. Japan will also continue to help Ukraine strengthen nuclear safety, in particular in the context of protecting the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

In total , Ukraine has already concluded 16 bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, and Norway.

Anna Murashko

War Politics

