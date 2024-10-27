Early elections in Japan: the ruling party is in danger of losing its majority
Early parliamentary elections have been called in Japan after the appointment of a new Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba. The Liberal Democratic Party faces serious challenges in its fight to maintain a majority in parliament.
Japan will vote in early parliamentary elections that promise to be one of the most tense in recent years. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.
Details
According to the latest polls, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will face serious difficulties in gaining the necessary majority in the lower house of parliament. These elections were the result of the decision of the new LDP leader, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, to call early elections immediately after his appointment as prime minister in late September.
The LDP's main rival is the party led by former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda. The two parties are fighting fiercely in many districts, making the election results unpredictable.
These elections are taking place against the backdrop of former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement that he will not run for a new term, recognizing the need for reforms in the party and to regain voter confidence after a series of scandals, including those involving improper ties between LDP members and the Unification Church of Korea.
The results of the vote are expected to have a significant impact on Japan's political course in the coming years.
