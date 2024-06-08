NHK: Ukraine and Japan to sign agreement to promote recovery

Ukraine and Japan are finalizing the text of an agreement on cooperation in the field of post-war reconstruction, which should be signed in the near future. This is stated by the Japanese media NHK, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, due to the constitutional features of Japan, the document will differ from the usual bilateral security agreements for our state.

Instead of the defense aspect, it will focus on the economic one and provide for measures to promote the restoration of Ukrainian infrastructure. The agreements will cover a time period of 10 years.

It is expected that President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Fumio Kisida will be able to sign the agreement during their stay in Italy at the G7 summit, where the Ukrainian head of state was invited.

