Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 11772 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 87759 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141678 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146625 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241344 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172335 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163974 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220628 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112978 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Parliament passes law on abolition of double taxation with Japan

Parliament passes law on abolition of double taxation with Japan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18238 views

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the Ukrainian-Japanese Convention on the elimination of double taxation, which sets restrictions on the taxation of dividends, interest and royalties between the two countries to facilitate economic relations and reduce tax barriers.

The government adopted a law on ratification of the Intergovernmental Ukrainian-Japanese Convention on double taxation with Japan, which was signed on February 19 this year in Tokyo.

This was reported by The Ministry of Finance, writes UNN.

The law was adopted to provide a legal framework for the ratification of the Convention and Protocol signed on February 19, 2024 in Tokyo, which will allow for the completion of all necessary domestic procedures. This regulates the distribution of rights to tax certain types of income between Ukraine and Japan. The agreement between Ukraine and Japan sets the following restrictions on income taxation::

Dividends: the total tax rate is 15%;

Interest: the total tax rate is 10%;

Royalties: the royalty tax rate is 5%.

These measures will help reduce tax barriers for businesses between the two countries. After ratification, this agreement will enter into force 30 days after the exchange of ratification documents.

This step should contribute to the development of economic relations between Ukraine and Japan, more favorable conditions for foreign investment and trade, as well as reduce tax barriers. The convention and protocol will be managed by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the state tax service of Ukraine.

recall

Earlier, Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori, as well as with Matsunaga Hideki, chief representative of the Office of the Japan International Cooperation Agency JICA in Ukraine, where issues were discussed restoring damaged power systems and preparing for winter. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
tokyoTokyo
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

