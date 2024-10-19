Man throws Molotov cocktails at ruling party headquarters in Tokyo
In Tokyo, a 49-year-old man threw several Molotov cocktails at the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan headquarters building. The attack took place 8 days before early parliamentary elections amid corruption scandals in the party.
In Tokyo, a 49-year-old man threw several Molotov cocktails at the headquarters of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan. This was reported by NHK, according to UNN.
Details
According to the Tokyo Police Department, the man drove a van to the building and then threw five or six Molotov cocktails. No one was injured, and one of the bottles hit a police car.
The publication notes that after that he tried to ram the fence of the prime minister's residence and threw an object that looked like a smoke bomb. Police detained the attacker and are now investigating his motives.
The attack on the headquarters of the ruling party took place eight days before the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27. The elections will be held ahead of schedule amid corruption scandals in the Liberal Democratic Party and the change of its leader.
Recall
The leader of the ruling party, Shigeru Ishiba, has been appointed the 102nd Prime Minister of Japan after the resignation of the previous government of Fumio Kishida. Ishiba promised to continue their economic policies and to schedule parliamentary elections for October 27.