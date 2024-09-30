Voloshyn: Occupants are preparing for assault actions in Zaporizhzhia sector

In the area of Pryiutne, Zaporizhzhia region, Russians are gathering personnel to prepare assault units for assault operations. The occupants also conduct daily assault operations in the Orikhivsk sector. This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn during a telethon, UNN reports.

"According to our intelligence, Russians are gathering personnel in the vicinity of Pryiutne to prepare assault units for assault operations. In addition, we also provided information that the Russians received 25 buggies from the automobile reserve base of the Southern District. This type of vehicle is also used for assault operations. Russian tactics do not change, they conduct these actions in small assault groups of up to 5-10 people. They try to advance as quickly as possible, using motorcycles and buggies. They try to cover the distance between the trenches as quickly as possible, break into our trenches and gain a foothold. They used this tactic in many areas," Voloshyn said.

He added that the occupants also conduct daily offensives in the Orikhivske direction.

"They are trying to recapture that foothold and are conducting assault operations there. There is a constant counter-battery fight. There is constant shelling of the frontline areas, air strikes are constantly being carried out, namely with the use of unguided aircraft missiles. In addition, the Russians have begun to actively use anti-aircraft gunships to strike Zaporizhzhia," Voloshyn added.

Recall

The situation on the frontline remains tense. A total of 80 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day on September 30.