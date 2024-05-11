Pletenchuk on the situation in the south: "remains stable"

The situation in the south of Ukraine remains stable, but 14 attacks took place over the past day, mostly in Zaporizhzhya. No enemy ships were spotted in the Black Sea. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon on Saturday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"In total, there were 14 attacks in our operational area. Most of them were in Zaporizhzhia region. These are well-known names such as Robotyne and Staromayorske. Most of the fighting took place there. They continue this morning. The enemy also attempted to storm the Kherson region. These are Krynky. The situation remains stable," said Pletenchuk.

He said that yesterday was the first day when the occupiers did not try to regain control of Nestryga Island.

He also added that not a single enemy ship was spotted in the Black Sea. The situation was the same yesterday. "The carriers are in their basing points. They are now going out to carry out some action, and the rest of the time they remain in their basing points," Pletenchuk added.

In addition, the spokesman noted that no new enemy assault groups have been formed in the south.

Recall

There were 104 combat engagements over the day. Russia launched 7 missile and 108 air strikes. There were 120 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.