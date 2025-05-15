In Sumy region, a fire was extinguished for 12 hours after a Russian strike, debris removal is ongoing

In the Sumy region, rescuers extinguished a fire caused by a Russian strike for more than 12 hours, and the debris is being cleared, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

According to the State Emergency Service, 65 specialists and 17 pieces of equipment were involved.

Debris removal is underway - the statement said.

