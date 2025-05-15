In Sumy region, a fire was extinguished for 12 hours after a Russian strike, debris removal is ongoing
Kyiv • UNN
In the Sumy region, rescuers have been extinguishing a fire for more than 12 hours on an area of 6,000 square meters, caused by a Russian strike. 65 specialists and 17 pieces of equipment were involved in the extinguishing, debris removal is ongoing.
According to the State Emergency Service, 65 specialists and 17 pieces of equipment were involved.
Debris removal is underway
