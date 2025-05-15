$41.540.04
Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 10711 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15422 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24108 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65443 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87383 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150050 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141368 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281447 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103698 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71887 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

In Sumy region, a fire was extinguished for 12 hours after a Russian strike, debris removal is ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3170 views

In the Sumy region, rescuers have been extinguishing a fire for more than 12 hours on an area of 6,000 square meters, caused by a Russian strike. 65 specialists and 17 pieces of equipment were involved in the extinguishing, debris removal is ongoing.

In Sumy region, a fire was extinguished for 12 hours after a Russian strike, debris removal is ongoing

In the Sumy region, rescuers extinguished a fire caused by a Russian strike for more than 12 hours, and the debris is being cleared, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

... rescuers extinguished a fire on an area of 6,000 square meters for more than 12 hours, caused by an enemy strike 

- the report said.

According to the State Emergency Service, 65 specialists and 17 pieces of equipment were involved.

Debris removal is underway 

- the statement said.

In Sumy, the number of victims of the Russian missile strike has risen to three14.05.25, 21:19 • 4524 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Sumy Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
