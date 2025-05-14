In Sumy, the number of victims of the Russian missile strike has risen to three

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Sumy, the number of dead has increased to three people. This was reported by the acting Sumy City Mayor Artem Kobzar reports UNN.

Today, May 14, the Russians hit an object of industrial infrastructure in Sumy.

Earlier, UNN wrote that May 15 was declared a Day of Mourning in the Sumy community in connection with the tragedy that occurred on May 14 as a result of the Russian attack.