Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout
06:32 PM • 4742 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

04:00 PM • 64523 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

02:42 PM • 39776 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

01:55 PM • 83305 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
01:50 PM • 47839 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 44019 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

May 14, 12:09 PM • 93155 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
May 14, 07:33 AM • 55863 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
May 14, 07:17 AM • 72450 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 62979 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

In Sumy, the number of victims of the Russian missile strike has risen to three

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1116 views

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Sumy, the number of dead has risen to three people. Today, the Russians targeted an industrial infrastructure facility.

In Sumy, the number of victims of the Russian missile strike has risen to three

As a result of the Russian missile strike on Sumy, the number of dead has increased to three people. This was reported by the acting Sumy City Mayor Artem Kobzar reports UNN.

The number of deaths as a result of the missile strike on the Sumy community has increased to three 

- the message says.

Let us remind you

Today, May 14, the Russians hit an object of industrial infrastructure in Sumy. 

Earlier, UNN wrote that May 15 was declared a Day of Mourning in the Sumy community in connection with the tragedy that occurred on May 14 as a result of the Russian attack. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Sums
