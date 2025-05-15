The Air Force has warned of a Russian missile heading towards the Sumy region.

The Air Force warned about an enemy missile moving towards Sumy region from Kursk region, reports UNN.

Missile to Sumy region from Kursk region - the message says.

According to monitoring channels, the border area of Sumy region is under fire.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration stated about the threat of Russian strikes on several objects - the addresses and preliminary time are known. Everyone nearby was urged to leave the area and go to a shelter or a safe place.

In Sumy, the movement of transport and pedestrians was restricted in several blocks due to the missile threat