Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.
06:19 PM

04:24 PM

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

The Air Force has warned of a Russian missile heading towards the Sumy region.

Kyiv • UNN

 2828 views

The Air Force of Ukraine warned about an enemy missile moving towards the Sumy region from the Kursk region.

The Air Force has warned of a Russian missile heading towards the Sumy region.

The Air Force warned about an enemy missile moving towards Sumy region from Kursk region, reports UNN.

Missile to Sumy region from Kursk region

 - the message says.

According to monitoring channels, the border area of Sumy region is under fire.

Let's add

The Sumy Regional Military Administration stated about the threat of Russian strikes on several objects - the addresses and preliminary time are known. Everyone nearby was urged to leave the area and go to a shelter or a safe place.

In Sumy, the movement of transport and pedestrians was restricted in several blocks due to the missile threat15.05.25, 17:17 • 1796 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
