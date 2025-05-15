The Air Force has warned of a Russian missile heading towards the Sumy region.
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of Ukraine warned about an enemy missile moving towards the Sumy region from the Kursk region.
Missile to Sumy region from Kursk region
According to monitoring channels, the border area of Sumy region is under fire.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration stated about the threat of Russian strikes on several objects - the addresses and preliminary time are known. Everyone nearby was urged to leave the area and go to a shelter or a safe place.
