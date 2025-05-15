In Sumy, the movement of transport and pedestrians was restricted in several blocks due to the missile threat

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky
03:22 PM • 372 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

02:34 PM • 5188 views

Ukraine is interested in participating in negotiations in Istanbul, we are waiting for signals from the USA and Turkey - Zelensky

01:59 PM • 14726 views

Zelenskyy Decided to Send Ukrainian Delegation to Istanbul

10:37 AM • 50608 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 74027 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 143601 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 136765 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267370 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102965 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71626 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
71%
742mm
Popular news

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 31572 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 60913 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 50630 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:49 AM • 39109 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 43918 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 43967 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 146289 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 213646 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 267370 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 211843 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 5448 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 12291 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 60960 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 119547 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 69832 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

In Sumy, the movement of transport and pedestrians was restricted in several blocks due to the missile threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1050 views

In Sumy, the movement of transport and pedestrians was partially restricted due to a possible missile attack. Local authorities urged citizens not to move through closed areas.

In Sumy, the movement of transport and pedestrians was restricted in several blocks due to the missile threat

In Sumy, due to possible missile strikes, the movement of pedestrians and transport has been partially restricted. This was announced by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Sumy MVA, due to possible missile strikes, the movement of pedestrians and transport is restricted in the following places:

  • Pryvokzalna Square;
    • on Hetman Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street (intersection from Troyitska Street to British Street);
      • Shevchenko Avenue (intersection from the Street of the Revolution of Dignity to Hetman Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street).

        Residents of Sumy were urged to avoid traveling in the blocked quarters.

        During an air raid, we ask you to stay in the nearest shelters. Traffic on these streets and adjacent areas is being adjusted. Information will be provided additionally

        - Kryvosheienko emphasized.

        The enemy may launch missile strikes on several targets in Sumy today. The National Security and Defense Council calls for responding to threats15.05.25, 16:07 • 2324 views

        Antonina Tumanova

        Antonina Tumanova

        War
        Sums
        Brent
        $64.21
        Bitcoin
        $102,042.30
        S&P 500
        $5,880.51
        Tesla
        $337.29
        Газ TTF
        $35.43
        Золото
        $3,208.66
        Ethereum
        $2,502.40