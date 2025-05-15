In Sumy, the movement of transport and pedestrians was restricted in several blocks due to the missile threat

In Sumy, due to possible missile strikes, the movement of pedestrians and transport has been partially restricted. This was announced by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Sumy MVA, due to possible missile strikes, the movement of pedestrians and transport is restricted in the following places:

Pryvokzalna Square;

on Hetman Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street (intersection from Troyitska Street to British Street);

Shevchenko Avenue (intersection from the Street of the Revolution of Dignity to Hetman Pavlo Skoropadskyi Street).

Residents of Sumy were urged to avoid traveling in the blocked quarters.

During an air raid, we ask you to stay in the nearest shelters. Traffic on these streets and adjacent areas is being adjusted. Information will be provided additionally - Kryvosheienko emphasized.

The enemy may launch missile strikes on several targets in Sumy today. The National Security and Defense Council calls for responding to threats