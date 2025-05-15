The enemy may launch missile strikes on several targets in Sumy today. The National Security and Defense Council calls for responding to threats

$41.540.04
46.590.50
ukenru
## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation
12:41 PM • 20669 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

10:49 AM • 26429 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

10:37 AM • 38108 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

09:17 AM • 38909 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 06:00 AM • 62339 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 134103 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 131526 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253657 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 102315 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71116 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
5.3m/s
57%
742mm
Popular news

Calm, albeit cool: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on May 15

May 15, 03:55 AM • 12522 views

Explosions rang out in a number of regional centers of Ukraine on May 15

May 15, 04:23 AM • 130534 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 104259 views

62 out of 110 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

May 15, 05:29 AM • 24038 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 43934 views
Publications

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 20669 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 134660 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 202006 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 253657 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

May 14, 12:09 PM • 200928 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

Turkey

United States

Istanbul

Ankara

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 4904 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 44893 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 105206 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 66066 views

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

May 14, 11:12 AM • 86708 views
Actual

TikTok

Facebook

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Grand Theft Auto

The enemy may launch missile strikes on several targets in Sumy today. The National Security and Defense Council calls for responding to threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1656 views

The Sumy Regional Military Administration warned of the threat of missile strikes on Pryvokzalna Square, 7 and 9, and Shevchenko Avenue, 2. Everyone nearby was urged to urgently go to shelters.

The enemy may launch missile strikes on several targets in Sumy today. The National Security and Defense Council calls for responding to threats

The Sumy Regional Military Administration has announced the threat of Russian strikes on several objects - the addresses and estimated time are known. Everyone nearby is urged to leave the area and go to a shelter or safe place, reports UNN.

Details

According to the RMA, today there is a threat of a missile strike on the Sumy community.

According to operational information from the relevant services, the enemy plans to launch missile strikes on the following objects today:

  • Pryvokzalna Square, 7 and 9
    • Shevchenko Avenue, 2 (estimated time - 17:00).

      We urge everyone near these addresses to immediately leave the area and go to a shelter or safe place. Follow updates from official sources 

      - emphasized in the RMA.

      A day of mourning tomorrow in Sumy due to the deadly Russian strike14.05.25, 21:02 • 4490 views

      Add

      The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD) Andriy Kovalenko called on residents of Sumy to respond to official reports of threats.

      Sumy, respond to official reports of threats. Be safe

      - he said.
      Antonina Tumanova

      Antonina Tumanova

      War
      Ukraine
      Brent
      $64.33
      Bitcoin
      $102,614.20
      S&P 500
      $5,870.50
      Tesla
      $340.00
      Газ TTF
      $34.97
      Золото
      $3,192.56
      Ethereum
      $2,552.83