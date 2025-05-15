The enemy may launch missile strikes on several targets in Sumy today. The National Security and Defense Council calls for responding to threats

The Sumy Regional Military Administration has announced the threat of Russian strikes on several objects - the addresses and estimated time are known. Everyone nearby is urged to leave the area and go to a shelter or safe place, reports UNN.

Details

According to the RMA, today there is a threat of a missile strike on the Sumy community.

According to operational information from the relevant services, the enemy plans to launch missile strikes on the following objects today:

Pryvokzalna Square, 7 and 9

Shevchenko Avenue, 2 (estimated time - 17:00).

We urge everyone near these addresses to immediately leave the area and go to a shelter or safe place. Follow updates from official sources - emphasized in the RMA.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD) Andriy Kovalenko called on residents of Sumy to respond to official reports of threats.