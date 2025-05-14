A day of mourning tomorrow in Sumy due to the deadly Russian strike

Tomorrow, May 15, has been declared a Day of Mourning in the Sumy community in connection with the tragedy that occurred today as a result of the Russian strike. This was reported by the acting Sumy City Mayor Artem Kobzar, reports UNN.

Today, May 14, the Russians hit an industrial infrastructure facility in Sumy.