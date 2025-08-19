$41.260.08
Japan ponders its role in Ukraine's security: what can a war-averse country offer?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Japan is considering ways to support Ukraine on security guarantees, while adhering to constitutional limitations. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba emphasizes the importance of a swift ceasefire and a just peace.

Japan ponders its role in Ukraine's security: what can a war-averse country offer?

Japan is considering how it can support Ukraine on security guarantees while adhering to its own constitutional limitations, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said. Several dozen states led by the US are exploring ways to deter future Russian aggression against Ukraine. This is reported by Kyodo News, writes UNN.

Details

We will properly play our role, considering what we can and should do within our legal framework and capabilities. At the moment, we cannot say specifically what we are going to do

- Ishiba told reporters in his office.

Japan's constitution prohibits waging war, allowing the use of force only for self-defense, which limits the country's activities abroad. However, its Self-Defense Forces participate in peacekeeping and anti-piracy missions. Ishiba also praised US President Donald Trump's efforts to establish peace in Ukraine and his negotiations with European leaders.

It is important to achieve the earliest possible ceasefire and a just peace

- the prime minister emphasized, stressing the need to protect the civilian population of both countries.

Later that day, Ishiba joined an online meeting organized by Great Britain, France, and Germany, where he once again emphasized the importance of a quick end to the war and the establishment of stable peace.

"Coalition of the Willing" confirmed support for Ukraine: first statements after the meeting8/19/25, 3:29 PM • 1390 views

