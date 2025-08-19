$41.260.08
"Coalition of the Willing" confirmed support for Ukraine: first statements after the meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

Representatives of the "coalition of the willing" discussed security guarantees for Ukraine. Leaders reaffirmed the need for continued support for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

"Coalition of the Willing" confirmed support for Ukraine: first statements after the meeting

The meeting of the participants of the so-called "coalition of the willing" to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine seems to have concluded - some of the participants have already shared their impressions on social networks. This is reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that his country "welcomes ongoing efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace, including yesterday's talks with Washington."

In turn, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted that the leaders of Canada, Japan, Turkey, New Zealand, and European countries assessed the results of the meeting in Alaska "very realistically."

We all reaffirmed the need for continued support for Ukraine in the war with Russia

- he added.

Recall

European leaders held a video conference to discuss negotiations on Ukraine. Security guarantees, sanctions, and the return of abducted children were discussed.

