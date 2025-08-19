$41.260.08
Starmer on Washington meeting: breakthrough achieved in security guarantees for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented on the results of the meeting between European leaders and the presidents of the USA and Ukraine. He noted progress on security guarantees and the preparation of a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented on the results of the meeting of European leaders with US Presidents Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the day was long but productive.

We have moved forward on both issues that the UK most wanted. And there was a real unity between the European leaders who were here today and President Trump and President Zelenskyy. And two important results and a breakthrough when it comes to security guarantees

- he noted.

Starmer emphasized that currently, the coalition of countries willing to support Ukraine numbers approximately 30 states, with which coordination has been carried out for several months.

Now we are working with the US at a rapid pace to develop these security guarantees

 - he added.

These guarantees are intended to ensure compliance with the peace agreement and prevent further conflict. The Prime Minister noted the importance of this process for Ukraine, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

In addition, a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy is expected after Trump's phone call with the Russian president, as well as a subsequent trilateral meeting involving Trump. This, according to Starmer, is an important confirmation of the principle that no decisions regarding Ukraine can be made without Ukraine's participation.

So, whether it's territorial issues, or prisoners, or missing children, this is a really important step forward. These were the results we planned and wanted to achieve today, because there was this sense of unity that allowed us to make real progress

- the prime minister summarized.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the European Council is holding a video conference to discuss the latest high-level meetings on Ukraine. The EU, together with the US, seeks to achieve a lasting peace that will protect the security interests of Ukraine and Europe.

Alona Utkina

