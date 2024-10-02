Japanese airport suspends flights due to explosion on runway

At Miyazaki Airport (southern Japan), the destruction of the taxiway was discovered. There were also reports of an explosion. All flights from Miyazaki Airport were canceled.

Written by UNN with reference to NHK JAPAN and AFP.

Details

Japan's Miyazaki Regional Airport canceled all flights on Wednesday after a small explosion of still unclear origin.

According to NHK, on the morning of October 2, it was discovered that part of the taxiway at Miyazaki Airport had collapsed, so the runway is currently closed.

There was also information that there was an explosion, and the airport office and other authorities are asking for the cooperation of the Self-Defense Forces to investigate the cause,” the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation reports.

According to AFP, an airport spokesman could not provide additional informationbut confirmed that part of the taxiway had collapsed and added that flights were canceled until the evening.

