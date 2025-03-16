General Staff: 128 combat clashes on the front, the fiercest fighting continues in the Pokrovsky direction
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 128 combat clashes on the front. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Pokrovsky direction, where 36 assaults took place.
Details
In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians stormed 8 times in the areas of Vovchansk and towards Petrivka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Zahryzove, Lozova and Kopanky.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 15 times near the settlements of Balka Zhuravka, Ivanivka, Nadiya, Yampolivka and Hryhorivka.
In the Siversk direction, 2 enemy assaults were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanske and Bilohorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor stormed near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.
In the Toretsk direction, enemy forces struck 17 times in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba.
In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders tried 36 times to advance in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Serhiivka, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka and Andriivka.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor tried 12 times to break through the defense in the area of Kostiantynopol and Rozliv.
In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy struck in the areas of Novopil and Novosilka.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked 13 times towards the settlements of Stepove, P'yatykhatky, Shcherbaky, Zherebyanky and Kamyanske.
In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 4 unsuccessful attempts by terrorists.
