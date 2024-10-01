Terrorist attack in Tel Aviv: eight people killed, attackers neutralized
Kyiv • UNN
The terrorist attack in southern Tel Aviv killed 8 civilians and injured 7. Two terrorists who carried out the attack were neutralized by the police.
"8 civilians were killed and 7 wounded in a terrorist attack in Jaffa," the statement said.
The two terrorists who carried out the attack were "neutralized," police added.
