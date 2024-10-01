ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 89688 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106327 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171516 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140321 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144529 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139583 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184281 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112128 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174606 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Actual
Shooting in Tel Aviv, at least 10 wounded

Shooting in Tel Aviv, at least 10 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19056 views

A shooting has occurred in southern Tel Aviv, which police are treating as a possible terrorist attack. According to preliminary reports, there are at least 10 wounded, two in serious condition.

A shooting took place in the south of Tel Aviv. Israeli police report a possible terrorist attack, there are victims, UNN reports with reference to the Times of Israel.

The incident reportedly took place on Jerusalem Street in the city near a light rail station.

Police say the shooting in Jaffa is a possible terrorist attack. Doctors say there are several injuries as a result of the attack.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reports that it is treating several people involved in the shooting in Jaffa, including some who are unconscious.

According to preliminary reports in the Jewish media, at least two armed men took part in the attack and at least 10 people were wounded, including two in serious condition.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
jerusalemJerusalem
tel-avivTel Aviv

