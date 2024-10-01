Shooting in Tel Aviv, at least 10 wounded

A shooting took place in the south of Tel Aviv. Israeli police report a possible terrorist attack, there are victims, UNN reports with reference to the Times of Israel.

The incident reportedly took place on Jerusalem Street in the city near a light rail station.

Police say the shooting in Jaffa is a possible terrorist attack. Doctors say there are several injuries as a result of the attack.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reports that it is treating several people involved in the shooting in Jaffa, including some who are unconscious.

According to preliminary reports in the Jewish media, at least two armed men took part in the attack and at least 10 people were wounded, including two in serious condition.