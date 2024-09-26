Japan sends a warship through the Taiwan Strait for the first time

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 74332 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104385 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168419 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138627 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143571 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139212 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182804 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112095 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173294 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100795 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110495 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112628 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 52728 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59334 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168416 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182804 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173294 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200663 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189564 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142188 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142204 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146898 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138302 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155162 views
Japan sends a warship through the Taiwan Strait for the first time

Japan sends a warship through the Taiwan Strait for the first time

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18524 views

The Japanese warship JS Sazanami has sailed through the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China for the first time. This is a significant step by Japan, which had previously avoided such actions in order not to irritate China.

A Japanese warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait between Taiwan and China for the first time, according to Japanese media reports, UNN writes citing the BBC.

Details

The destroyer JS Sazanami passed through the strait from north to south on Wednesday, accompanied by ships from Australia and New Zealand.

According to Japanese ministers, the ship was on its way to participate in military exercises in the South China Sea.

This would be a significant move by Japan, which is believed to have avoided sending its ships through the strait so as not to upset China, which claims a self-governing Taiwan and the strait.

Neither Japan, nor Taiwan, nor China officially commented on the passage.

China's state-run Global Times newspaper, citing an unnamed source, reported that the Chinese military "tracked and monitored the entire [vessels'] journey and kept the situation under control.

The United States and its allies have increased patrols to assert their freedom of navigation in the 180-kilometer-long Taiwan Strait.

The United States and Taiwan claim that it is a key shipping and trade route for about half of the world's container fleet, and that it is part of international waters and open to all military vessels.

Beijing, which claims sovereignty and jurisdiction over the strait, disagrees.

For decades, the U.S. Pacific Fleet was the only foreign fleet to regularly sail through the strait. But recently, it has been joined by Canada and Australia, the United Kingdom and France. Two weeks ago, Germany sent two warships through the strait for the first time in decades.

The Chinese military accused Germany of raising security risks by passing through the strait on September 13, but Berlin said it was acting in accordance with international standards. It was the first time in 22 years that a German warship had crossed the strait.

"These transits are purely political in nature and are intended to show China that America and its allies do not accept Beijing's claims," the publication explains.

For Japan, this is reportedly another major step away from its longstanding policy of not directly challenging China.

On Thursday, Japan's chief cabinet secretary did not confirm the details of the naval operation, but said Japan was experiencing a strong sense of crisis after repeated airspace violations by the Chinese military, which he said occurred one after another over a short period of time.

Taiwan did not comment on the passage, but its defense ministry said Wednesday that it had seen a surge in the number of Chinese military aircraft operating around the island.

Last week, Beijing sent an aircraft carrier between two Japanese islands off Taiwan for the first time. In August, a Chinese spy plane flew into Japanese airspace, prompting Tokyo to condemn the intrusion as "totally unacceptable" and a "serious violation of sovereignty.

The leaders of the Quartet countries - Japan, Australia, India and the United States - said last week that they would expand maritime security cooperation to counter China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Taiwan reports on the passage of the Chinese Navy aircraft carrier group near the island18.09.24, 09:05 • 13754 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

