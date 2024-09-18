Taiwan reports on the passage of the Chinese Navy aircraft carrier group near the island
Kyiv • UNN
Taiwan's defense ministry announced the passage of a Chinese Navy carrier strike group led by the Liaoning near the island. The Taiwanese Armed Forces monitored the situation and responded accordingly.
Taiwan has announced the passage of a Chinese Navy aircraft carrier strike group near the island, the island's defense ministry said in a statement on the X network, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, Chinese naval vessels, led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier, "passed through the waters northeast of Taiwan and continued to move southeast of Yonaguni Island (Japan).
As noted, during this period, the armed forces monitored the situation and responded accordingly.
