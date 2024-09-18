Taiwan reports on the passage of the Chinese Navy aircraft carrier group near the island

Taiwan has announced the passage of a Chinese Navy aircraft carrier strike group near the island, the island's defense ministry said in a statement on the X network, UNN reports.

Reportedly, Chinese naval vessels, led by the Liaoning aircraft carrier, "passed through the waters northeast of Taiwan and continued to move southeast of Yonaguni Island (Japan).

As noted, during this period, the armed forces monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

